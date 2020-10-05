Historic groundbreaking ceremony for a new FCC Satellite Campus

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — Fresno City College will have a historic groundbreaking ceremony at their new West Fresno Campus site.

Thursday’s ceremony will be done virtually because of the pandemic.

Fresno City College president, Dr. Carole Goldsmith, says the campus will provide the West Fresno community with a complete college center offering diverse educational opportunities.

We spoke with Dr. Goldsmith this morning about the new campus.

