Historic groundbreaking ceremony for a new FCC Satellite Campus

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — Fresno City College will have a historic groundbreaking ceremony at their new West Fresno Campus site.

Thursday’s ceremony will be done virtually because of the pandemic.

Fresno City College president, Dr. Carole Goldsmith, says the campus will provide the West Fresno community with a complete college center offering diverse educational opportunities.

We spoke with Dr. Goldsmith this morning about the new campus.

Coming Soon! 👀 Join us virtually on Thursday, October 8 for a historic groundbreaking ceremony at our new West Fresno Campus site, home to our new multimillion dollar facility. Please see the special video invitation from Dr. @DrGoldsmith777 https://t.co/WInYvKwtzz pic.twitter.com/Mk41jseAqB — Fresno City College (@fresnocity) September 28, 2020

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.