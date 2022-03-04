FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A historic Chinatown building was destroyed by a fire early Friday morning, according to Fresno Fire crews.

The fire started around 1:30 a.m. on F street near Tulare Street in the Chinatown district of Fresno.

Fire crews said when they arrived there was heavy fire coming from the historic building. The building was vacant and was previously marked by Fresno Fire as hazardous.

Fresno Fire said the building is a complete loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.