Historic downtown Fresno Theater holds fundraiser, plans to reopen doors this spring

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A “Save the Stage” fundraiser was held on Friday night in downtown Fresno at Warnors Theater to help the performing arts center raise funds to reopen its stage.

The historic theater has been closed due to the pandemic and other immediate issues that need to be resolved to meet the City of Fresno’s fire and safety codes.

Although officials say the theater has taken advantage of various grants and private donations to resolve these issues, a new smoke detection/ventilation system is estimated to cost around $288,000, a hurdle that the theater must overcome before reopening its doors.

President of the Board of Directors of the Warnors Center for Performing Arts, Ron Thomas, said the turnout for the event was “outstanding.”

“It’s a wonderful event with over a hundred guests, on the stage, enjoying a gourmet meal and some very special guest speakers.”

One of the special guest speakers included a granddaughter of the original “Warner Brothers,” Karen Sterling. Guests were also able to enjoy performances by a jazz band during the reception of the event and more.

The Warnors Brothers Theater hopes to reopen in the spring. For those who would like to donate or volunteer at the theater visit their website for more information.