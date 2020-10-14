Register To Vote

Voting Locations

Proposition Information

Election Information

‘Historic’: Californians already cast more than 1.5 million mail-in ballots

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A woman casts her ballot for the 2020 US Elections at an official Orange County ballot drop-box

A woman casts her ballot for the 2020 US Elections at an official Orange County ballot drop-box at the Orange County Registrar’s Office in Santa Ana, California on October 13, 2020. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — More than 1.5 million vote-by-mail ballots have already been returned by California voters ahead of the general election, the state’s top elections official said Wednesday.

“Californians are voting early in historic numbers,” said Secretary of State Alex Padilla. “We knew the COVID-19 pandemic would pose significant challenges, but elections officials have prepared and voters have responded.”

Early voting, like returning mail-in ballots ahead of Nov. 3, is being touted as a way to make Election Day safe for everyone, including voters, poll workers, and elections officials.

“By voting early, you help preserve in-person voting for those who need it—including our neighbors with disabilities, those who need language assistance, or those who need access to same-day voter registration,” Padilla said.

Ballots can be returned by mail, using the prepaid postage return envelope, or in-person to any official drop box, voting location or elections office.

Early Voting Numbers in the Valley:

County NameTotal Number of Ballots Returned
Fresno38,302
Kings234
Madera8,867
Mariposa1,037
Merced1,244
Tulare14,902
Total number returned64,586
This data is based on what is reported to the statewide voter registration database, VoteCal, by California county elections offices.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Political Stories

More Politics