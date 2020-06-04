Historic Armenian homes burn in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A part of Fresno’s Armenian history was lost early Thursday morning in a downtown Fresno fire.

A fire destroyed one home and badly damaged a second in Fresno’s historic Armenian town neighborhood.

Fresno Fire said the fire started around 12:30 a.m. near Santa Clara and M streets.

Fire investigators said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

There were homeless people in and around the homes, investigators said.

Fresno Fire said a hydrant was out of service near the homes that challenged firefighters.

