FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off on September 18 through October 15. It’s a time dedicated to celebrating and recognizing the heritage and culture of Hispanic Americans. To celebrate, River Park in Fresno is hosting a variety of events.

On Friday, September 16 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. celebrate Mexican Independence Day with Cumbia Bass live on stage that will be located near Teazer.

The Mariachi Tenochtitlan & Los Danzantes de Aztlán will be performing near Teazer’s on Saturday, September 17. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair and enjoy the sounds and movements of these amazing groups. The mariachi will be performing from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and the dancers will perform from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, September 18 will feature the grand opening of Western Boots and Fashion. They will be celebrating with five live bands performing in front of their space in River Park. The bands include: Grupo Invasion, Banda Linaje, Hijos del Valle, Los Guazones, and Alteza Armada. There will also be a booth for giveaways from the store including boots, belts, cowboy hats, and gift cards.

Get your groove on Monday, September 19 with Tropical Mondays from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. This event is a dance social featuring salsa, merengue, urbana, and bachata. This is a free event where all dance levels are welcome.

REI Fresno is hosting a Hispanic/Latinx Heritage celebration on Sunday, September 25 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at REI Riverpark with music, Loteria, prizes, and more. Visit with Latino’s Outdoor Fresno and local US Forest Service folks. RSVP by September 20 to Maryannmaguirr@rei.com or (559) 261-4148.