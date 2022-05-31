FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno is holding a hiring fair for the city’s new Animal Center.

The hiring fair will be on June 1 and June 2, from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the new animal center at 5277 East Airways Boulevard in Fresno.

According to the city officials, vacant positions range from entry-level to middle and upper management in the following fields: