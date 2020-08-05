Hiker recovered from Mt. Humphreys identified as a doctor and volunteer rescuer from Reno

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Hiker recovered from Mt. Humphreys identified as a doctor and volunteer rescuer from Reno

Images of the rescue provided by Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The body of a man who died while climbing Mount Humphreys has been identified as a 52-year-old doctor and volunteer rescuer from Reno.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, Paul Sheykhzadeh fell off large boulders along the Fresno County side of the mountain on Sunday. Another hiker who witnessed the fall was able to determine that the victim had died.

Hiker recovered from Mt. Humphreys identified as a doctor and volunteer rescuer from Reno
Image of the rescue provided by Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office worked with the California Air National Guard to recover Sheykhzadeh’s body on Monday.

Paul Sheykhzadeh worked as a doctor and volunteered as a member of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue team.

In honor of his service, rescuers draped an American flag over the victim at the recovery site.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know