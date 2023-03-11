EARLIMART, Calif. (KSEE / KGPE) – An alternate route will be necessary for motorists planning on traveling through a flooded area of the South Valley on Highway 99.

CalTrans Central Valley District 6 has closed a portion of HWY 99 in the Earlimart area for safety reasons.

CalTrans implemented the closure around 6:30 a.m. Saturday by saying:

“Earlimart: State Route 99 FULL CLOSURE between Ave 24 and Ave 56 due to flooding. Update as of 12:20 pm: Recommend DETOUR – Southbound 99 use Eastbound 190 to Southbound 65 back to 99; Northbound 99 use Northbound 65 to Westbound 190 back to 99.”

Previously, traffic was diverted off NB at Ave 24 & SB at Ave 56 (Sierra Ave) then west to Road 128 (Howard Rd) to get back onto the highway.

