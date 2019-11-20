Highway 99 reopens at the 5 split after flooding

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The 99 Freeway just north of the 5 Freeway split has reopened after flooding forced its closure for most of the morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Caltrans brought in pumps to the area to clear the roadway.

Water had flooded the roadway and there was nowhere for it to go, officers said.

KGET contributed to this report.

