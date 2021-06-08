Highway 41 safety project set to begin work

The project is expected to reach completion in mid-August

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Caltrans will announce the start of a concrete barrier safety project for Highway 41 Tuesday.

The project whose goal is “to improve safety by reducing cross-over median collisions” is set to install more than four miles of concrete median barrier on Highway 41 between Elkhorn Avenue and Excelsior Avenue in Fresno County.

Caltrans officials say the project will start this week and is expected to reach completion in mid-August.

Central Valley leaders and activists have been calling for the roadway between Elkhorn and Excelsior avenues to be increased from two to four lanes.