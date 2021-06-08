Highway 41 safety project set to begin work

Local News

The project is expected to reach completion in mid-August

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Caltrans will announce the start of a concrete barrier safety project for Highway 41 Tuesday.

The project whose goal is “to improve safety by reducing cross-over median collisions” is set to install more than four miles of concrete median barrier on Highway 41 between Elkhorn Avenue and Excelsior Avenue in Fresno County.

Caltrans officials say the project will start this week and is expected to reach completion in mid-August.

Central Valley leaders and activists have been calling for the roadway between Elkhorn and Excelsior avenues to be increased from two to four lanes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

July 23 2021 05:30 pm

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com