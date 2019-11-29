Highway 180 entrance to Kings Canyon Natl Park closes due to heavy snowfall and unsafe roads

SEQUOIA AND KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARKS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Heavy snowfall and unsafe roads forced officials to close the Highway 180 entrance to Kings Canyon National Park Friday morning, according to the National Park Service.

The Big Stump Entrance was closed due to unsafe road conditions and excessive snow accumulation, Spokeswoman Sintia Kawasaki-Yee said. Crews are working to catch up with snowfall from overnight and will open the road as soon as it is safe.

The entrance station into Kings Canyon National Park from Hwy 180 is temporarily closed in-bound for snow removal operations, expected to last at least two hours. Call 559-565-3341 (dial 1, then 1) for current road conditions, and updated status of temporary closures. pic.twitter.com/vzl6C9ZCLi — Sequoia & Kings Cyn (@SequoiaKingsNPS) November 29, 2019

The Generals Highway from Hospital Rock in Sequoia National Park to Grant Grove in Kings Canyon continues to be closed.

Kawaski-Yee said the highway may remain closed through Friday and will depend on weather conditions improving.

Chain restrictions will remain in place after roads open.

The Park Service says the best source for current road conditions and updates on these closures is the main park line at 559-565-3341 (dial 1, then 1).

For trip planning, tire chain, and winter driving information visit www.nps.gov/seki.

