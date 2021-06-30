Highway 168 shut down near Shaver Lake after truck overturns and spills logs into roadway

FRESNO COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A portion of Highway 168 near Shaver Lake was shut down in both directions after a truck rolled over and spilled logs across lanes of traffic.

Fresno County Fire officials say a truck was transporting logs when it crashed and rolled over in the area of Highway 168 and Beal Fire Road, near the four-lane.

Authorities ordered a full shutdown of the highway following the crash as firefighters worked to clear logs out of the roadway.

All eastbound traffic remains stopped on the 168 and a single westbound lane has since reopened.

The driver of the truck was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where their condition is currently unknown.

The California Highway Patrol is now working to figure out what caused the truck to roll over.