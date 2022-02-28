Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it’s fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there’s room to specialize and pursue your passion.
Historically, teachers’ pay is a rather contentious topic. The median annual salary across all teaching professions is $57,949—about $3,000 below the median annual salary of all working professionals with a bachelor’s degree or higher. Despite this, many of these jobs are rewarding in more ways than one. In other words, education can be very lucrative—particularly within specialty fields.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest- and lowest-paying education jobs in Fresno, CA using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2019 annual mean wage. Keep reading to discover the highest- and lowest-paying education jobs in your city.
#30. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $31,860
– #75 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 7,900
National
– Annual mean salary: $29,640
– Employment: 1,346,910
– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($41,810)
— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($41,430)
— New Bedford, MA ($41,360)
#29. Preschool teachers, except special education
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $35,080
– #98 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,480
National
– Annual mean salary: $34,650
– Employment: 431,350
– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($55,430)
— Laredo, TX ($50,350)
— Waterbury, CT ($49,840)
#28. Library technicians
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $38,020
– #83 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 330
National
– Annual mean salary: $36,950
– Employment: 88,720
– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($58,980)
— Iowa City, IA ($54,140)
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($52,650)
#27. Substitute teachers, short-term
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $39,190
– #47 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,910
National
– Annual mean salary: $32,460
– Employment: 587,120
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salisbury, MD-DE ($58,740)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($53,870)
— Salinas, CA ($49,790)
#26. Self-enrichment teachers
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $48,690
– #53 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 620
National
– Annual mean salary: $46,120
– Employment: 252,780
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($65,570)
— Warner Robins, GA ($65,340)
— Fairbanks, AK ($64,710)
#25. Career/technical education teachers, postsecondary
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $59,250
– #79 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 510
National
– Annual mean salary: $60,420
– Employment: 112,210
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salinas, CA ($92,930)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($90,500)
— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande,
CA ($89,100)
#24. Middle school teachers, except special and career/technical education
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $70,860
– #62 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,510
National
– Annual mean salary: $63,550
– Employment: 622,330
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kingston, NY ($91,610)
— Bakersfield, CA ($91,350)
— El Centro, CA ($89,610)
#23. Kindergarten teachers, except special education
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $79,680
– #12 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $60,210
– Employment: 124,290
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Merced, CA ($97,220)
— Modesto, CA ($91,230)
— Kingston, NY ($89,850)
#22. Elementary school teachers, except special education
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $80,970
– #18 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,710
National
– Annual mean salary: $63,930
– Employment: 1,430,480
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kingston, NY ($92,090)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($90,270)
— Merced, CA ($89,910)
#21. Librarians and media collections specialists
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $82,030
– #5 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $61,920
– Employment: 135,690
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande,
CA ($89,880)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,390)
— Merced, CA ($87,800)
#20. Special education teachers, secondary school
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $88,370
– #7 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $65,710
– Employment: 143,170
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,500)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($93,280)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,110)
#19. Special education teachers, kindergarten and elementary school
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $89,480
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 820
National
– Annual mean salary: $64,420
– Employment: 193,830
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Merced, CA ($93,990)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,040)
— Fresno, CA ($89,480)
#18. Instructional coordinators
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $90,490
– #11 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 460
National
– Annual mean salary: $69,180
– Employment: 176,690
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Jackson, MI ($117,990)
— New Haven, CT ($111,750)
— Warner Robins, GA ($103,980)
#17. Education teachers, postsecondary
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $91,660
– #11 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $74,560
– Employment: 61,300
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Rochester, NY ($108,450)
— Salt Lake City, UT ($107,300)
— Toledo, OH ($106,940)
#16. Secondary school teachers, except special and career/technical education
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $93,410
– #2 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,080
National
– Annual mean salary: $65,930
– Employment: 1,035,850
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bakersfield, CA ($97,680)
— Fresno, CA ($93,410)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,350)
#15. Nursing instructors and teachers, postsecondary
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $98,070
– #11 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $83,160
– Employment: 59,680
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($120,980)
— Rochester, NY ($108,480)
— New Haven, CT ($107,320)
#14. Career/technical education teachers, secondary school
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $102,780
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $64,800
– Employment: 74,520
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fresno, CA ($102,780)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,500)
— New Haven, CT ($85,740)
#13. Philosophy and religion teachers, postsecondary
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $105,590
– #7 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $88,970
– Employment: 23,490
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($155,290)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($134,000)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($133,610)
#12. Art, drama, and music teachers, postsecondary
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $109,680
– #7 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 210
National
– Annual mean salary: $83,220
– Employment: 94,060
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($119,250)
— Rochester, NY ($114,810)
— Provo-Orem, UT ($112,520)
#11. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $111,140
– #38 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 200
National
– Annual mean salary: $121,620
– Employment: 201,920
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Jacksonville, FL ($202,430)
— Jackson, MS ($185,500)
— Kalamazoo-Portage, MI ($184,130)
#10. Atmospheric, earth, marine, and space sciences teachers, postsecondary
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $116,220
– #14 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,690
– Employment: 11,020
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($147,800)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($146,430)
— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($138,680)
#9. Communications teachers, postsecondary
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $120,510
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $79,830
– Employment: 29,120
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($139,590)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($128,640)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($124,400)
#8. Business teachers, postsecondary
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $125,050
– #19 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $105,440
– Employment: 83,920
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— College Station-Bryan, TX ($177,360)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($154,210)
— Tuscaloosa, AL ($141,870)
#7. Career/technical education teachers, middle school
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $126,110
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $64,900
– Employment: 11,860
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fresno, CA ($126,110)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($95,660)
— Utica-Rome, NY ($90,480)
#6. Mathematical science teachers, postsecondary
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $127,330
– #2 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $86,330
– Employment: 51,150
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($143,390)
— Fresno, CA ($127,330)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,750)
#5. Psychology teachers, postsecondary
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $127,520
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $87,530
– Employment: 37,480
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($129,120)
— Bakersfield, CA ($128,700)
— Fresno, CA ($127,520)
#4. Biological science teachers, postsecondary
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $127,810
– #6 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $98,700
– Employment: 53,090
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($143,420)
— Salt Lake City, UT ($142,610)
— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($140,810)
#3. English language and literature teachers, postsecondary
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $128,540
– #2 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 180
National
– Annual mean salary: $80,180
– Employment: 67,930
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($138,190)
— Fresno, CA ($128,540)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($121,070)
#2. Criminal justice and law enforcement teachers, postsecondary
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $141,190
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $72,980
– Employment: 14,070
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fresno, CA ($141,190)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($138,130)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($102,150)
#1. History teachers, postsecondary
Fresno, CA
– Annual mean salary: $144,240
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $84,210
– Employment: 21,030
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fresno, CA ($144,240)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($127,460)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($114,750)