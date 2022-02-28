Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it’s fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there’s room to specialize and pursue your passion.

Historically, teachers’ pay is a rather contentious topic. The median annual salary across all teaching professions is $57,949—about $3,000 below the median annual salary of all working professionals with a bachelor’s degree or higher. Despite this, many of these jobs are rewarding in more ways than one. In other words, education can be very lucrative—particularly within specialty fields.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest- and lowest-paying education jobs in Fresno, CA using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2019 annual mean wage. Keep reading to discover the highest- and lowest-paying education jobs in your city.

#30. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $31,860

– #75 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,900

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,640

– Employment: 1,346,910

– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($41,810)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($41,430)

— New Bedford, MA ($41,360)

#29. Preschool teachers, except special education

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $35,080

– #98 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,480

National

– Annual mean salary: $34,650

– Employment: 431,350

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($55,430)

— Laredo, TX ($50,350)

— Waterbury, CT ($49,840)

#28. Library technicians

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $38,020

– #83 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,950

– Employment: 88,720

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($58,980)

— Iowa City, IA ($54,140)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($52,650)

#27. Substitute teachers, short-term

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $39,190

– #47 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,910

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,460

– Employment: 587,120

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salisbury, MD-DE ($58,740)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($53,870)

— Salinas, CA ($49,790)

#26. Self-enrichment teachers

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $48,690

– #53 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 620

National

– Annual mean salary: $46,120

– Employment: 252,780

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($65,570)

— Warner Robins, GA ($65,340)

— Fairbanks, AK ($64,710)

#25. Career/technical education teachers, postsecondary

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $59,250

– #79 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 510

National

– Annual mean salary: $60,420

– Employment: 112,210

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($92,930)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($90,500)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande,

CA ($89,100)

#24. Middle school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $70,860

– #62 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,510

National

– Annual mean salary: $63,550

– Employment: 622,330

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kingston, NY ($91,610)

— Bakersfield, CA ($91,350)

— El Centro, CA ($89,610)

#23. Kindergarten teachers, except special education

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $79,680

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $60,210

– Employment: 124,290

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Merced, CA ($97,220)

— Modesto, CA ($91,230)

— Kingston, NY ($89,850)

#22. Elementary school teachers, except special education

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $80,970

– #18 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,710

National

– Annual mean salary: $63,930

– Employment: 1,430,480

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kingston, NY ($92,090)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($90,270)

— Merced, CA ($89,910)

#21. Librarians and media collections specialists

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $82,030

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,920

– Employment: 135,690

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande,

CA ($89,880)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,390)

— Merced, CA ($87,800)

#20. Special education teachers, secondary school

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $88,370

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,710

– Employment: 143,170

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,500)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($93,280)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,110)

#19. Special education teachers, kindergarten and elementary school

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $89,480

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 820

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,420

– Employment: 193,830

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Merced, CA ($93,990)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,040)

— Fresno, CA ($89,480)

#18. Instructional coordinators

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $90,490

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 460

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,180

– Employment: 176,690

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Jackson, MI ($117,990)

— New Haven, CT ($111,750)

— Warner Robins, GA ($103,980)

#17. Education teachers, postsecondary

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $91,660

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $74,560

– Employment: 61,300

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Rochester, NY ($108,450)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($107,300)

— Toledo, OH ($106,940)

#16. Secondary school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $93,410

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,080

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,930

– Employment: 1,035,850

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bakersfield, CA ($97,680)

— Fresno, CA ($93,410)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,350)

#15. Nursing instructors and teachers, postsecondary

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $98,070

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $83,160

– Employment: 59,680

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($120,980)

— Rochester, NY ($108,480)

— New Haven, CT ($107,320)

#14. Career/technical education teachers, secondary school

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $102,780

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,800

– Employment: 74,520

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fresno, CA ($102,780)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,500)

— New Haven, CT ($85,740)

#13. Philosophy and religion teachers, postsecondary

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $105,590

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $88,970

– Employment: 23,490

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($155,290)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($134,000)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($133,610)

#12. Art, drama, and music teachers, postsecondary

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $109,680

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $83,220

– Employment: 94,060

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($119,250)

— Rochester, NY ($114,810)

— Provo-Orem, UT ($112,520)

#11. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $111,140

– #38 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $121,620

– Employment: 201,920

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Jacksonville, FL ($202,430)

— Jackson, MS ($185,500)

— Kalamazoo-Portage, MI ($184,130)

#10. Atmospheric, earth, marine, and space sciences teachers, postsecondary

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $116,220

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,690

– Employment: 11,020

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($147,800)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($146,430)

— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($138,680)

#9. Communications teachers, postsecondary

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $120,510

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $79,830

– Employment: 29,120

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($139,590)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($128,640)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($124,400)

#8. Business teachers, postsecondary

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $125,050

– #19 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,440

– Employment: 83,920

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— College Station-Bryan, TX ($177,360)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($154,210)

— Tuscaloosa, AL ($141,870)

#7. Career/technical education teachers, middle school

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $126,110

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,900

– Employment: 11,860

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fresno, CA ($126,110)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($95,660)

— Utica-Rome, NY ($90,480)

#6. Mathematical science teachers, postsecondary

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $127,330

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $86,330

– Employment: 51,150

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($143,390)

— Fresno, CA ($127,330)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,750)

#5. Psychology teachers, postsecondary

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $127,520

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $87,530

– Employment: 37,480

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($129,120)

— Bakersfield, CA ($128,700)

— Fresno, CA ($127,520)

#4. Biological science teachers, postsecondary

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $127,810

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,700

– Employment: 53,090

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($143,420)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($142,610)

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($140,810)

#3. English language and literature teachers, postsecondary

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $128,540

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $80,180

– Employment: 67,930

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($138,190)

— Fresno, CA ($128,540)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($121,070)

#2. Criminal justice and law enforcement teachers, postsecondary

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $141,190

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $72,980

– Employment: 14,070

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fresno, CA ($141,190)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($138,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($102,150)

#1. History teachers, postsecondary

Fresno, CA

– Annual mean salary: $144,240

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $84,210

– Employment: 21,030

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fresno, CA ($144,240)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($127,460)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($114,750)