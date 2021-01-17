High wind, blowing dust expected Valley-wide poses health concern

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Strong winds and blowing dust are expected to impact most of the Valley in the coming days, according to the San Joaquin Valley Air District.

Officials say San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced, Madera, Fresno, and Kings counties are to expect some impacts Monday through Tuesday.

#healthcaution Valley residents: it's going to be a gusty one tomorrow and Tues! Avoid exposure to blowing dust by refraining from outdoor activities and follow your doctor's advice for dealing with particulate matter (PM) pollution. https://t.co/c9cRVIKh6B — Valley Air District (@ValleyAir) January 17, 2021

Residents are being warned that high concentrations of PM10 (particulate matter 10 microns and smaller) may result from the windy conditions and are issuing a health caution for residents to protect themselves from exposure to wind-blown dust.

Officials say exposure to particulate pollution can cause serious health problems, aggravate lung disease, trigger asthma attacks, bronchitis, and increase the risk of respiratory infections.

For more information, visit www.valleyair.org or call a District office in Fresno (559-230-6000), Modesto (209-557-6400) or Bakersfield (661-392-5500).