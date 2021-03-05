High turnout for Clovis municipal election, says Fresno County Clerk

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE) – The results are yet to be formally certified in the election to fill two Clovis City Council seats, but incumbents Vong Mouanoutoua and Lynne Ashbeck appear to have kept their seats – each with about 9000 votes as of Friday night. Voters were able to select two candidates out of five on their ballots.

“We had a pretty good turnout this year, actually higher than recent Clovis municipal elections,” said newly appointed Fresno County Clerk James Kus.

As of Friday afternoon, 17,022 of 72,614 registered Clovis voters had cast their ballots, compared to about 10,640 voters in the City Council race 2019. In 2017, only about 9,400 voters cast their ballots in Clovis’ municipal election. Kus says local turnout in Clovis remained high, even though the country only just came off a busy and tumultuous 2020 election cycle.

“I have no evidence of voter fatigue or any comments by voters,” Kus said.

While there was an in-person voting option for the municipal election, the majority of voters opted to return their ballots by mail.

“This election it’s looking like we’re going to be around 97 percent of voters returned their ballots via the vote by mail method.”

Kus says the addition of ballot drop boxes have increased vote by mail’s popularity.