High temperatures trigger splash parks and cooling centers to open in Fresno

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Cooling centers and splash parks were able to open due to the triple-digit heat temps in Fresno. The Martin Ray Reilly Park was one of those experiencing a surge in interest.

“It’s really hot out here, you could probably only spend an hour out here in this heat,” said Casey Bermuded, a Fresno resident.

Six splash pad locations throughout Fresno opened over the weekend and will continue to remain available through the last weekend in September.

“The splash pad is an especially popular one,” said the City of Fresno’s Sontaya Rose. “You can get out for a couple of hours, take the kids out and let them burn some energy and all you need is a snack and some sunscreen and the best part is – it’s free.”

“Free…that’s one of the main things to me and especially if you have more than one child–coming to something out here, outdoorsy–free is the way to go,” said Bermuded.

Because when the heat is up, so does the air conditioning.

“Definitely high because it gets really hot inside when you’re inside because you have to have that AC going because it’s so hot here in Fresno,” said Bermuded.

“We know many of the city’s residents live in poverty and electricity costs can get exorbitant so we try to give options for folks to come out and cool off,” said Rose.

But, five-year-old Ellana says her reason to head to the parks is much simpler.

“I like it because it’s fun.”

Four cooling centers are also available whenever the National Weather Service Forecast in Hanford projects the weather in Fresno to be at or above 105 degrees. The centers are open to anyone, but guests will be checked for COVID-19 symptoms.