High-speed U-Haul chase in Fresno County ends when truck crashes into a fence

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) —  Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies say they arrested a man after a high-speed chase involving a U-Haul moving truck in central Fresno. 

Deputies say the chase started around 1:30 a.m. near Hughes and McKinley avenues and ended near Fancher and Olive avenues after reaching speeds of 95 miles per hour. The truck crashed into a fence when the suspect got out and ran to a nearby house, investigators say.  

“We made announcements for him to come out, he did not comply. He instead emerged with a knife to his throat and said he wanted to kill himself,” said deputy Robert Theile.

Deputies say after a period of time they were able to arrest the suspect. Whether or not the U-Haul was stolen is still under investigation.

