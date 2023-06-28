FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California High-Speed Rail announced on Wednesday a $20 million federal grant to restore Fresno’s historic Southern Pacific Railroad Depot.

Officials said in this project, the building, constructed in 1889 and mostly closed since 1971, will get a complete overhaul with modern amenities.

Park and plaza space will also span from downtown to Chinatown, spaces will be availed for lease, improved security will be added to the area, and electric vehicle charging will be provided, just to name a few.

The depot sits nearby the site of Fresno’s planned High-Speed Rail station.

“When they get off at our first in the national high-speed rail station and they look at this depot, they look at the amenities that are surrounding this depot, it will send a message. It will change the way that they view the city of Fresno,” said Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer.

This R.A.I.S.E. grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation is just a small portion of the over $20 billion dollars already invested in High-Speed Rail since it was approved by voters in 2008.

The plan is for this round of money to essentially make the depot a “portal” into the new High-Speed Rail station.

“It’s gonna allow us to preserve this amazing historical building so that the next councilmember, the next mayor don’t have to apologize to folks on why we tore down their history and why we further divided their communities,” said Fresno City Councilmember Miguel Arias.

High-Speed Rail has had several delays over its long history; officials initially promised to be running from Los Angeles to San Francisco by 2029.

The current plan rather, is to link Fresno to Bakersfield and Merced by the end of the decade.

Officials say there’s still a long way to go, but they expect the Southern Pacific Railroad Depot project to be complete by 2026.