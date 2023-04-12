FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE / KGPE) – The California High-Speed Rail Authority announced several upcoming road closures this week to accommodate the construction of a high-speed rail overcrossing.

The closures are along and near Railroad, Church, East, Florence, and Belgravia Avenues in Fresno, and on “G” Street in Fresno.

The HSR authority says work is slated to begin Monday, April 17, 2023, and will continue through the Fall 2025, pending any schedule changes.

This work, particularly, is focused on the first 32-mile stretch of high-speed rail between Avenue 19 in Madera County and American Avenue in Fresno County.

The areas affected are listed below:

Road closure along Church Avenue, between Golden State Boulevard and Orange Avenue;

Road closure along G Street, between California and Cherry Avenues;

Closure of the northbound Golden State Boulevard off-ramp to G Street;

Road closure along Florence Avenue, east of Railroad Avenue;

Road closure along Railroad Ave, between Florence and Jensen Avenue;

Road closure along Belgravia Ave, between G Street and East Avenue;

Road closure along East Avenue, between Florence Ave and Church Avenue;

Road closure along East Avenue, between Railroad Avenue and Golden State Boulevard;

Road closure along G Street, between Belgravia and Church avenues;

The California High-Speed Rail Authority asks that the public is asked to drive carefully and be extra cautious while traveling through the construction areas.

For more on the road closures and detours, you can click here.