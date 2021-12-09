High-speed chase with Fresno County deputies lands woman behind bars, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman is in custody after leading Sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase throughout Fresno County Thursday.

On Thursday at about noon, deputies attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Kerman. The deputy identified the driver as Zeni Alquinzon, 33 in Kerman, who they say was wanted on “several felony warrants.”

Photo provided by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Department

Deputies say Alquinzon, along with a male passenger, sped away from the deputy. The deputy pursued Alquinzon’s vehicle, reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour on Shaw Avenue. The Fresno County Sheriff’s department’s EAGLE One helicopter tracked the vehicle, which they say allowed cruisers on the ground to drive slower.

Photo provided by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Department

When the vehicle reached Shaw Avenue and Highway 99, deputies say the male passenger exited the vehicle, before it took off once again. Investigators detained the passenger for questioning.

Deputies say the vehicle drove dangerously in the median and on the shoulder of the freeway at speeds over 100 miles per hour, rear-ending another vehicle and then speeding off again.

Finally, near Golden State Boulevard and Humboldt Avenue near Roeding Park, deputies say they were able to detain Alquinzon after her vehicle reached a dead end and destroyed a home’s fence.

Photo provided by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Department

Alquinzon was booked into Fresno County jail on charges of evading police, as well as warrants for child endangerment, assault with a deadly weapon, battery and possession of a firearm by a felon. Fresno County Sheriff’s department officials say no one was seriously hurt in the incident.