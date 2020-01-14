High-speed chase ends with the suspect’s vehicle smashing into a wall, deputies say

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A high-speed chase in Fresno County which reached more than 100 mph ended after the car being pursued flipped over and slammed into a brick wall, according to Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Driver, 20-year-old Corina Perez, and passenger, 18-year-old Angel Galvez, both of Fresno, were charged with several felonies.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to stop the suspect vehicle around 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of Dakota and Clovis in Fresno. They say Perez slowed down, but then sped off as deputies got closer.

The chase crept up to speeds of 110 mph. Deputies caught up with the suspects at Highway 180 and Chestnut Avenue.

“Just as she did that, she lost control,” said Tony Botti with Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

“She went off the embankment, rolled the car and actually went up against a brick wall.”

Deputies surrounded the car and took both Perez and Galvez into custody. A search of the vehicle uncovered a loaded AK-47 along with a 30 round magazine.

