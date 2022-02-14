High-speed chase ends in crash between stolen vehicle and police

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A high-speed chase with a stolen vehicle included the driver “spinning donuts” and ended with a collision between the car and deputies.

On Friday at around 2:30 p.m., a deputy with the Kings County Sheriff’s Department saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Avenal. The deputy pulled the vehicle over and directed him to place his hands outside the driver’s side window. Deputies say the man refused and demanded to know why he had been pulled over by yelling out the window. When he was told that the vehicle he was driving was reported stolen, deputies say he took off at a high speed.

Avenal police pursued the vehicle alongside the Kings County deputy through the city of Avenal and then north on State Route 33. Speeds reached more than 100 miles per hour and the vehicle ran several stop signs, investigators say.

Deputies say once the vehicle reached an area that locals refer to as “Tune Town,” the vehicle began “spinning donuts,” eventually losing traction and spinning out of control. As first responders exited their vehicles, the suspect vehicle regained traction and the pursuit continued.

Several miles later the vehicle lost traction again and collided with an Avenal police officer. With the vehicle disabled, the driver was removed from the car and arrested.

Oscar Ayala, 23, was identified by deputies as the driver. He was booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of auto theft, receiving stolen property, and “evading an officer with wanton disregard of public safety.” His bail was set at $95,000.