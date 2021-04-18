High school students install ‘yarn bombing’ creations to beautify downtown

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Students, teachers and volunteers installed student-created street art made of yarn at several downtown outdoor locations.

The installation at H and Fresno streets. The yarn bombs as they are called are popping up around tree trunks, light poles, and railings.

About 300 art students from Bullard, Roosevelt, and Sunnyside High School created the yarn bombs.

They began knitting in December, while reading a book about a family experiencing homelessness.

“Yarn bombing is basically a new form of graffiti but with yarn so you can pretty much create whatever you would like with a positive message so thats our message, spreading positive,” said Fresno Unified Teacher Brandi Capuchino-Mendoza.

The project is in partnership with the city’s Beautify Fresno Program.

Any remaining handmade hats, scarves, and blankets will be cleaned and donated to the Poverello House for those in need after the three-week outdoor exhibit.

“The yarn bombing project, involving hundreds of high school students, is a great way for our students to use their creative skills to bring color and beauty to our great city,” said Superintendent Bob Nelson.