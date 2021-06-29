High school students in Fresno help furry friends at the Poverello House with a place to rest

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Although school is out for summer, Sunnyside High School students took it upon themselves to ensure that furry friends have their own place to relax when their humans stay at the Poverello House.

Students from Sunnyside’s ag mechanic class completed their project, a dog shelter for companions of Poverello House clients to stay.

In a Facebook post, the organization said “[Poverello House founder] Papa Mike saw a great need when he noticed that clients had nowhere to leave their furry companions.” Thanks to the Sunnyside High School students, now they do.