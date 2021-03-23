High school softball team honors Ryan Hulbert, former player police say was killed by ex-boyfriend

HANFORD, California (KSEE) – The Hanford community is mourning the sudden and tragic loss of two young siblings.

20-year-old Ryan Hulbert and her 18-year-old brother Zachery were stabbed to death Monday morning. Hanford police arrested Ryan’s ex-boyfriend after they say he admitted to a 911 dispatcher that he committed the crimes.

Tuesday night, Ryan’s former Sierra Pacific High School softball team honored her during a game.

“She was an outgoing person, always loving, always laughing,” said Sierra Pacific High School Varsity Softball Coach Victor Chavarin.

Ryan Hulbert’s favorite color purple lined the path to the dugout at the high school Tuesday night.

Sierra Pacific and Hanford West held a moment of silence before the game and took turns giving roses to their mother who was in attendance with family.

“We ended up hugging her, telling her sorry for her loss and we did this for Ryan, today was for Ryan. We were able to put her initial on the softball field to memorialize her because this was her last playing spot,” said coach Chavarin.

Chavarin has known Ryan and Zachery since they were young children as a coach and family friend.

“Going forward I just told my girls take it one day at a time. There’s always someone to talk to, resources at school, call me, I’m here any hour of the day but know that we are here for you,” said Chavarin.

In a statement, the Hanford Youth Softball organization said the group was devastated by the loss of Ryan and Zach Hulbert.