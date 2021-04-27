High school graduations could be easier to plan thanks to new CDC guidelines

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – New CDC guidelines could make it easier to hold outdoor high school graduations this year. It comes as thousands of graduates in the Central Valley gear up for their big day in less than a month.

Campus Culture Manager for Fresno Unified Leslie Loewen said it was sad not having large graduations for students last year.

“After last year’s graduation, which was heartbreaking for us, we have been working and working and working and we started with a scale-up plan,” said Loewen.

Loewen said both 2020 and 2021 graduates will get the chance to walk across the stage this year – and receive four graduation tickets to hand out to the families.

The Fresno County Department of Public Health’s John Zweifler said he believes outdoor events can be done safely.

“What’s great about what the CDC put out there is it really does say if you are vaccinated you can loosen up – particularly if you are outdoors,” said Zweifler.

Recently the CDC updated its guidelines on outdoor mask usage. It is now safe for those who are fully vaccinated to be socially distant outdoors in a non-crowded area without wearing a face mask.

“This has implications for some of the upcoming events, so we are seeing graduations that are happening people want to get together and it’s a nice time of year. It is much safer outdoors so that’s the guidance we have given to our schools,” said Zweifler.