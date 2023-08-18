FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As high school football has officially kicked off in Fresno, player safety is top of mind as the heat continues to linger in the Central Valley.

For turf fields like Sunnyside Stadium, the temperature of the field can be 30 to 40 degrees hotter than the air.

And with the grueling summer heat, local high schools must take every precaution.

“We have an athletic trainer at each of our high schools, a full-time athletic trainer. So, they will take care of our athletes and our coaches, making sure that there’s, there’s ice when available, um water any time they need it,” said Brett Mar, athletic director for Fresno Unified School District.

Mar says they are prepared for everything, even the extremes.

“We also have an ice bath that’s readily available in case we have an emergency where we have to put someone into the ice bath to cool down their core body temperature,” he said.

And under the brutal summer sun of the Central Valley, experts agree that keeping players cool is priority number one.

“Sitting in the shade, drinking cold water, and then really cooling yourself down. So, if you need to, pour cold water on your body, take cold showers, those are some of the big tips. And, very frequent water breaks,” said Dr. Jessie Werner, assistant professor of Clinical Emergency Medicine at UCSF Fresno.

According to Werner, even with temperatures below 100, the risk remains for heat illness like heat exhaustion, or even heat stroke.

That’s the case, especially for young athletes exposed to the elements for long periods of time.

“It can be as simple as a little bit of cramping, to something like heat stroke where the person vomiting, they can’t stop, they’re altered. And the goal here is to catch people before they get to heat exhaustion or heat stroke,” said Dr. Werner.

To ensure the safety of all players, the school has also a physician at every game.