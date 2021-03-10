High-risk people in the 16 to 64 age range can soon get COVID-19 vaccines

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KGPE) – Starting Monday, California will begin vaccinating people ages 16 to 64 with certain health conditions or disabilities that put them at high risk with COVID-19, like some heart conditions, cancer, pregnancy, and Type 2 diabetes.

“In the Central Valley, you’ll see very high rates of diabetes, hypolipidemia, hypertension is also a big issue, although that is not one of the qualifying conditions, I just want to be clear,” said Miguel Rodriguez, Chief Operations Officer for United Health Centers of the San Joaquin Valley.

If you qualify in that category, health officials ask you to bring some form of documentation from your doctor to your vaccine appointment if it’s not through your usual medical provider.

“It doesn’t have to be long. It can be just a very brief letter or it could even be a prescription pad,” said Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra.

“And your doctor should not be surprised by that request. We’ve been messaging to all of our area clinics, medical providers to say this is coming March 15.”

Rodriguez said emails will be going out to existing patients in that category in the next few days.

When signing up for an appointment under the high-risk category, some sites have included smokers on the list of possible health conditions. Rodriguez said he understands why that may qualify some people for the vaccine because of the potential impact of COVID-19 on the respiratory system.

“As health care providers, sure, we might want to look at and say, ‘Well, this person might be more worthy to receive it or is it fair?’ From our perspective, we just want to provide access to vaccination,” said Rodriguez. “And really at the end of the day, whether somebody’s a smoker or they have a different criteria to qualify, you know, they matter.”

For more information on eligibility and how to make an appointment, click here.