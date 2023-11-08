FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A long-time Fresno comic book store is getting a second lease thanks to one of its longest customers.

“Heroes Comics” has been in business for 34 years, but owner Dave Allread decided a few months ago to close the Shaw and Blackstone store due to his lease ending and a rent increase.

Allread announced on Tuesday that one of his long-time customers Joey Martinez is taking over the business – calling the new store, “Secret Identity Comics.”

The old store is set to close on December 27; the new store is set to open on January 3 in a new location.