FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – After decades in business, a beloved comic book store is closing its doors in Fresno.

A place to find comic books, enjoy action-adventure storytelling, and take in all of the artwork is just part of what makes Heroes Comics so special.

After 34 years in the comic business, Dave Allread has decided to close its doors.

”I’m ready and I’m not ready at the same time,” said Allread. “I appreciate everybody, everyone has been wonderful so um hopefully I’ve done a good job, hopefully, I’ve made a mark and it’s time to move on.”

Now when you walk into Heroes Comics, you’ll find a sign that reads “lost our lease, retirement sale” offering 80% off on almost everything in the store.

The end of the lease and a rent increase of 70% is what made Allread decide it would be time to close later this year in December.

“I think it’s time to move on, and I’ve got some family out of state that I want to visit,” said Allread. “I’m in a good spot, it will be a good change.”

After decades in the business, Allread is thankful for all of the customers he’s been able to meet.

“I’ve seen different generations grow up, I’ve seen people bring their kids who then bring their kids, so yeah I appreciate everyone it’s been awesome,” said Allread.

Each week hundreds of people come in and line up outside to get their hands on some of their favorite comic books. But Heroes Comics has provided customers with much more over the years.

“There are a few places you can shop in Fresno, but Dave has been running this place, and it’s really the customer service that keeps bringing you back,” said Jaycei Miller, who has been a customer for three years.

Now the comic book family is starting to feel the loss of such a popular store.

“I feel a little depressed honestly,” said Miller. “As soon as I got the message yesterday I stopped what I was doing and came down. This was like the comic book shop when you talked to anyone like oh yeah I’ve always gone to Heroes, I went to Heroes as a kid, so I think there’s going to be a big impact to the community there.”

Heroes is located at 110 E. Shaw Ave. in Fresno and is open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.