FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Big Fresno Fair will be returning to action this October.

The fair will begin on Monday, October 5, and last 12 days through Friday, October 16.

This year’s fair will be offering a wide variety of new food options and entertainment for the whole family to enjoy.

The concert series at the Paul Paul Theater will feature a range of musical and comedic talent, including Ice Cube, Dwight Yoakam, Dana Carvey, Banda Cuisillos y El Coyote, and more.

To view a full list of this year’s concert line-up, click here.

You can find a list of the other events for this year’s fair below:

Beer & Wine Fest:

Beer and wine will be offered from more than a dozen breweries and wineries from across the Central Valley during the Beer & Wine Fest.

The one-day event will kick off on Saturday, October 8 at 2:00 p.m. and last through 6:00 p.m.

You can click here to buy tickets for the event.

Carnival:

The Big Fresno Fair Carnival will be offering new attractions and also feature fan favorites from previous years.

You can find the list of carnival hours and pricing for the attractions by clicking here.

Craft Brew Court Stage:

The Craft Brew Court will be open daily during this year’s fair. It will feature 14 rotating handles of craft beer and a variety of free entertainment.

The court is located just north of the Wells Fargo Agriculture Building at the fairgrounds.

Fair Food:

This year’s Big Fresno Fair will offer a variety of new food items, in addition to the return of fan favorites from previous years.

Click here to see a fair food map.

Food Truck Alley:

Food trucks from across the Central Valley will be offering a variety of food options during the 12-day fair. There will also be shaded seating and free entertainment.

Food Truck Alley is located on the south end of the Fairgrounds by the Butler Avenue Gate.

Grandstand Entertainment:

The Big Fresno Fair will be offering a variety of grandstand entertainment events this year.

You can find the list of events below:

Horse racing – This year’s fair will feature seven days of horse racing events.

– This year’s fair will feature seven days of horse racing events. The first round of racing events will kick off Friday, October 7 through Monday, October 10.

The second round of daily racing events will begin at 1:45 p.m. on Friday, October 14, through Sunday, October 16.

There will be no horse racing events on October 5, 6, and 11-13.

Los Caporales de Fresno – On Sundays, guests can enjoy the action-pack shows from Los Caporales de Fresno, showcasing the incredible talent of dancing horses as well as the individuals who are riding them.

– On Sundays, guests can enjoy the action-pack shows from Los Caporales de Fresno, showcasing the incredible talent of dancing horses as well as the individuals who are riding them. Derby Dog Dash – On Saturday, October 15, the Annual Derby Dog Dash will kick off at the fair. The event will offer cash prizes and bragging rights to the fastest of the small dogs in Fresno.

– On Saturday, October 15, the Annual Derby Dog Dash will kick off at the fair. The event will offer cash prizes and bragging rights to the fastest of the small dogs in Fresno. Big Band Review – Middle school and high school marching bands from throughout California will compete for $15,000 in cash prizes.

Livin’ Loco Market Place:

Vendors will be showcasing their locally grown products and handmade items during this year’s fair.

Mexican Heritage Patio:

You can find plenty of covered seating with picnic tables at the Mexican Heritage Patio, located just inside the Chance Avenue fate, between the Fresno County Historical Museum and the Big Fresno Fair Museum. The patio also features a stage, where guests can enjoy music and storytelling.