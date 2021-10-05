Here’s what you can expect at the Big Fresno Fair this year

FRESNO, Calif. (YourCentralValley.com) — After being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Big Fresno Fair is preparing for the return of in-person fun, starting on Wednesday, Oct. 6 through Oct. 17, 2021.

Officials are reminding visitors to wear a mask, stay home if you’re sick, and get vaccinated. Here are some of the new attractions featured this year:

Pop! Culture Experience Featuring The Showdown – eSports & Video Games

The new Pop! Culture Experience will feature a Comic-con style event with vendors, a gaming museum, virtual reality stations, and gaming competitions. There will be two eSports tournaments both weekends of the Fair – Super Smash Bros. and FIFA 21. Plus a space for parents to lounge and also learn a little bit more about gaming. This building is made possible by The Big Fresno Fair, Blue Shell Gaming, Fresno Fuego and Xfinity. Admission into the building is free. Cost for video game and eSports access is $5 per hour or $20 for entire day. Special “Gamer Passes” are available for $99 and lets you play all day long for all 12 days of the Fair.

Food Truck Alley | A special spot for the Valley’s much-loved local food trucks has been created!

A new Food Truck Alley will feature different local food trucks each day of the Fair. This new area – located

on the south end of the Fairgrounds by the Butler Gate – features shaded seating, free entertainment and

plenty of delicious local food. Food trucks will rotate during the Fair; a schedule will be posted on the

Fair’s website here.



Livin’ Local Marketplace | Shop local at the Fair The new Livin’ Local Marketplace will feature products from local businesses; products range from food to clothing, jewelry, and more. There will be daily demonstrations too.

Fair Hours: 4:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. | Tuesday – Thursday

10:00 a.m. – Midnight | Friday & Saturday

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. | Sunday

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. | Monday, Oct 11 (Seniors’ + Special Interest Day)

Buildings Hours: When gates open until 10:00 p.m. daily

Museum Hours: When gates open until 8:00 p.m.*

*Second floor of Fresno County Historical Museum closes at 5:30 p.m.

Main Carnival Hours: 4:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. | Monday – Thursday

10:00 a.m. – Midnight | Friday – Sunday

Kiddie Carnival Hours: 4:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. | Tuesday – Thursday

10:00 a.m. – Midnight | Friday – Sunday

12:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. | Monday, Oct 11