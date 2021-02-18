Here’s how you can catch the Yosemite ‘Firefall’ this year

YOSEMITE VALLEY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Horsetail Fall is a seasonal waterfall that flows over the eastern edge of El Capitan in Yosemite Valley.

For about two weeks in February, the setting sun striking the waterfall creates a deep orange glow.

The glowing effect is caused by the backlit sunset and only happens on evenings with a clear sky when the waterfall is flowing.

Credit: Visaliy Musiyenko.

Horsetail Fall during the prime viewing video around 5:30 p.m. taken Tuesday, February 16.

Access to Yosemite National Park is limited to people who made a reservation on the Recreation.gov website. It is recommended that visitors make a reservation at least 48 hours in advance.

According to park rangers, visitors who are able to come to Yosemite National Park and want to view the “firefalls” can park at Yosemite Falls parking just west of Yosemite Valley Lodge and walk 1.5 miles each way to the viewing area near El Capitan Picnic Area.

Only visitors with disabilities are allowed to park in the viewing area and in the turnout on the north side of Northside Drive.

Source: https://www.nps.gov/

Northside Drive will have one lane closed to vehicles so pedestrians can walk on the road between the viewing area and Yosemite Falls parking.

It is recommended visitors bring warm clothes and a headlamp or flashlight.

Southside Drive will be open to vehicles, but parking, stopping, and unloading passengers will be prohibited between El Capitan Crossover to Swinging Bridge Picnic Area. Pedestrians will also be prohibited from traveling on or adjacent to the road in this area.

Between Cathedral Beach Picnic Area and Sentinel Beach Picnic Area, the area between the road and the Merced River (including the river) will also be closed to all.