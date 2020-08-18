Here’s how to see if you’ll be impacted by a rolling blackout

FILE -A car drives passed a power station in Mill Valley, California as a statewide blackout continues on October, 10, 2019. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images – FILE)

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — As the sweltering heat continues to pound the state, rolling blackouts remain a possibility.

PG&E said that based on current energy supply forecasts, rotating power outages are likely to occur Tuesday.

If you want to find out if you’ll be affected, here’s how:

First, go to www.pge.com/rotatingoutages.

Second, locate the yellow box that says “LOOK UP YOUR ROTATING OUTAGE BLOCK NUMBER.”

That button will open a new tab. On that page on the top-left, enter your address in the search box.

This will an “outage block” and “sub outage block” — for example, 07 and then J — or 7J.

Finally, go back to the first page and see where you are.

Use the number first to locate your group — for Tuesday, those are labeled 1-7. Then look at the middle column to see which letters in your section are impacted. The rotating outage block numbers in section 7 for Tuesday are listed as 7I-7O — which includes 7J from the previous example.

The far-right column lists the time for those affected who could be a part of a rolling blackout Tuesday is 10 p.m.

Bookmark this story for use in future rolling blackout situations.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.