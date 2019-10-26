Breaking News
Here’s how to make a Fresno senior’s holiday season more special this year

Photo courtesy of Be a Santa to a Senior program

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Be a Santa to a Senior program is back this year, allowing the community to spread joy to local seniors.

The program works with local nonprofits and community organizations to identify Fresno-area seniors who might not receive presents this holiday season and provide them with a gift.

Last year, more than 1,700 seniors including some of Fresno’s local veterans received a gift.


For a list of locations of where to donate a gift:

  • Harmony Bay Apartments, 750 W. Alluvial Ave, Clovis, CA
  • LTC Ombudsman Program, 5363 N Fresno St, Fresno, CA
  • Home Instead Senior Care, 745 E Locust Suite 105, Fresno, CA
  • SJVC Fresno, 295 E Sierra Ave, Fresno, CA
  • Orange Cove Branch Library 815 Park Blvd, Orange Cove, CA
  • SJVC Madera, 2185 W Cleveland, Madera, CA
  • Caltrans 855 M St, Suite 200, Fresno, CA
  • Nazareth House of Fresno, 2121 N First St, Fresno, CA
  • Eye Institute, 1360 E Herndon Ave Suite 301, Fresno, CA
  • Oakmont of Fresno, 5605 N Gates Ave, Fresno, CA
  • Beltone, 7055 N Maple Ave Ste 104, Fresno, CA
  • West Fresno Ministerial Alliance, 1300 E Shaw Ave #149, Fresno, CA
  • Greater Vision, 440 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, CA
  • Hinds Hospice, 2490 W Shaw Ave, Suite 101, Fresno, CA

For more information about the program, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call 559-282-0501.

