Here’s how to get rid of your old prescription drugs on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is on the horizon, and State officials have sounded the alarm, once again calling attention to the opioid crisis on Wednesday.

This Saturday, Central Valley law enforcement agencies will try to provide a safe and responsible way of disposing of prescription drugs after the California Attorney General’s Office reported opioid deaths in 2020 increased 120% over 2018.

“These aren’t just statistics, these aren’t just numbers. These are real people and these are real lives,” Attorney General Rob Bonta said.

He encouraged communities to turn over unused, expired and unneeded medications.

“Drug overdoses killed more than 93,000 Americans just last year,” he said.

Government officials said the opioid epidemic is a crisis, growing out of control during the pandemic.

“Because of joblessness, probably isolation and other reasons that population has gotten worse,” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito said.

According to Bonta, more than 5,300 Californians died from issues related to opioid overdoses in 2020.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office will be collecting solid and liquid medications anonymously Saturday, Oct. 23 from 10:00 am to 2:00 p.m. at the substation at 5717 E. Shields Ave., Fresno, CA 93727

Last take back day 195 sites around the state collected more than 48,000 pounds of drugs.