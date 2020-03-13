Here’s everything we know of that is canceled or postponed in the Central Valley (updating list)

CENTRAL VALLEY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fear surrounding the threat of the spread of COVID-19 has caused closures, cancellations, and postponements around the Central Valley.

Here’s what we know of that is affected. We will update this list as we get additional information.

National Athletics

Nationally, the biggest conferences in college sports all canceled their basketball tournaments because of the new coronavirus, putting the celebrated NCAA Tournament in doubt.

The Power 5 conferences are the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and Southeastern Conference.

Within minutes of each other, they announced that the remainder of their tournaments would not be played.

All were preparing to play games in large arenas, but with few people in the buildings. Following the NCAA’s lead on Wednesday, most college conferences announced that their basketball tournaments would be conducted with limited fan access.

By Thursday, after the NBA suspended its season Wednesday night, several Division I conferences decided not to play at all.

Minor League baseball decided on Thursday to delay the start of the 2020 season.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no decision had been announced. They said Commissioner Rob Manfred planned a conference call with his executive council Thursday to discuss the situation and then a call with team owners.

The NHL is following the NBA’s lead and suspending its season amid the coronavirus outbreak.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says the league is “pausing” its season. The move comes a day after the NBA suspended play following a player’s positive COVID-19 test.

The NHL is halting play with 189 games left in the regular season and sparking uncertainty about how many more if any could be on before the playoffs.

A handful of European hockey leagues have already called off the remainder of their seasons.

Major League Soccer is shutting down for 30 days because of the coronavirus, delaying the home opener for the expansion team co-owned by former England captain David Beckham.

MLS Commissioner says the decision was based on advice and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Public Health Agency of Canada and other public health authorities.

Beckham and Jorge Mas co-own Inter Miami, which had been scheduled to play its home opener Saturday. MLS started its season on Feb. 29 and each of the 26 teams has played two league matches.

The Boston Marathon on Friday was postponed for five months due to the coronavirus pandemic, sacrificing the customary Patriots Day start in the hopes of preserving the uninterrupted 124-year tradition of the world’s most prestigious long-distance run.

NASCAR will race the next two weekends without fans.

The events at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway will be restricted to competitors, crews, officials and other necessary personnel to conduct the race.

NASCAR is working with public health officials to determine future scheduling beyond those events.

Arts & Entertainment

In the entertainment world, Comic-Con International announced Thursday that its WonderCon convention held in Anaheim each year has been postponed.

“To protect public health and slow the rate of transmission of COVID-19, the California Department of Public Health announced a recommendation that gatherings and events of more than 250 people should either be postponed or canceled. Comic-Con (organizer of WonderCon) will abide by this recommendation. Therefore WonderCon Anaheim, scheduled for April 10-12, 2020 in Anaheim, California, will be postponed until a later date. We will begin processing refunds in the coming days,” Comic-Con International said Thursday.

In 2019, about 135,000 people attended Comic-Con in San Diego.

New York’s governor ordered all Broadway theaters to shut their doors in the face of ongoing coronavirus concerns, plunging into darkness one of the city’s most popular tourist attractions and causing turmoil in the run-up to the Tony Awards.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday banned gatherings of 500 or more in the city, effectively forcing the hand of Broadway producers who had previously said that Broadway would be “open for business” unless advised not to by the government.” Shows will resume April 13.

The move comes a day after Broadway’s two largest theater chains revealed that a part-time usher and security guard who worked at two theaters in recent days tested positive for COVID-19 and was under quarantine.

The pressure on Broadway to go dark steadily increased as other entertainment hubs shuttered, including Carnegie Hall, the Metropolitan Opera, the NBA, NHL, CinemaCon, Coachella and Major League Soccer.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

This story will be updated.

