Here’s a list of restaurants & stores offering takeout Thanksgiving meals this season

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — With Thanksgiving and the holidays approaching during the coronavirus pandemic, celebrating them will be a different affair this year.

If you want to take a break from the hassle of going of braving the crowds at stores to buy ingredients and cook a whole Thanksgiving meal for a smaller crowd at the dinner table, there is help on the horizon.

Here is a list of some restaurants and grocery stores offering pre-made Thanksgiving meals.

Boston Market

The national chain offers multiple premade Thanksgiving dinners to choose from, including a la carte options for entrees, sides and pies.

Boston Market said it is open on Thanksgiving if you decide on the last minute to not cook dinner.

Denny’s

Denny’s is offering a turkey and dressing dinner pack that serves four for $39.99. The dinner includes carved turkey breast, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, red-skinned mashed potatoes, and choice of broccoli or sweet petite corn.

A whole pumpkin pie or pecan pie are also available as an optional addition to your order.

Orders must be made 24 hours in advance and pick up is between Saturday and Thanksgiving Day.

The Elbow Room

The restaurant at Fig Garden Village will offer a Thanksgiving takeout feast that feeds eight people for $150.

The feast includes the choice of whole roasted turkey or bone-in ham with all the trimmings. Orders can be made online or over the phone.

The orders are to be picked up on Nov. 25.

Riley’s Brew Pub

The Clovis brew pub offers a traditional Thanksgiving dinner that is available for dining-in or takeout.

On Thanksgiving Day, you can order a plate person at $25 for adults or $15 for children, and includes sliced turkey, sweet yams, cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce, a dinner roll and pumpkin pie for dessert.

The other option is to order the Thanksgiving Feast to go that feeds eight people for $150. It comes with all the same items the individual plates offer.

The feast must be pre-ordered, while pick up is the day before Thanksgiving.

Save Mart

Save Mart is offering three holiday dinners to choose from:

Turkey meal, serving six to eight people, includes a fully cooked turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing and cranberry sauce for $49.99.

Ham meal, serving six to eight people, includes a fully cooked ham, scalloped potatoes, green bean casserole and brown sugar sweet potatoes for $49.99.

Rib roast, serving six to eight people, includes a fully cooked rib roast, scalloped potatoes, green bean casserole and brown sugar sweet potatoes for $79.99.

Consumers can order online at savemart.com/made-to-order-home or ask at your local deli counter.

Vons

Vons is offering three holiday dinners to choose from:

Turkey dinner, serving six to eight people, includes a fully cooked turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce and homestyle gravy for $49.99.

Spiral ham dinner, serving eight to 10 people, includes a fully cooked ham, scalloped potatoes, spiced apples, green bean casserole and mashed sweet potatoes for $59.99.

Prime rib dinner, serving five to six people, includes a fully cooked prime rib, scalloped potatoes, spiced apples, green bean casserole and mashed sweet potatoes for $69.99.

Consumers can call 1-888-358-7328, visit vons.com/orderahead or ask at your local store.

Westwoods BBQ & Spice Co.

Friday, Nov. 20 is the last day to order Thanksgiving dinner from the north Fresno restaurant. Westwoods offers a dinner that feeds five to six people for $150 and includes turkey breast, tri-tip, honey-cured ham with stuffing, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, green beans, gravy, cranberry-orange sauce, dinner rolls, honey butter, apple bleu salad and pecan pie.

Orders can be made by calling at 559-449-9227.

Whole Foods Market

All holiday orders must be placed a minimum of 48 hours ahead of pickup date and time.

While holiday meals are sold out online at the Fresno location, orders for roast turkey, holiday sides and baked goods like apple pie are still available.