MADERA, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Students, parents and school staff say they will be walking to school to celebrate International Walk to School Day on Wednesday in Madera County.

International Walk to School Day is an annual observance to create awareness for walkable communities. The absence of safe, walkable communities is the leading cause of physical inactivity.

The Madera County Department of Public Health and community partners say they are working to improve walkability in the City of Madera.

Approximately 400 students, parents and school staff from Sierra Vista, Virginia Lee Rose and

Washington Elementary Schools say they will be walking along with the Madera County Department of Public Health’s CalFresh Healthy Living Program, UC CalFresh Healthy Living, the City of Madera Police Department, the City of Madera Parks & Community Services and community leaders.

Sierra Vista Elementary and Virginia Lee Rose Elementary Schools will celebrate International Walk to School Day on October 18, 2023, starting at McNally Memorial Park, 825 South A Street.

George Washington Elementary School will celebrate International Walk to School Day on

October 30, 2023, starting at the John Wells W. Youth Center, 701 East 5th Street.

Organizers say the events begin at 6:30 a.m. with exercise activities. Walkers and bicyclists will arrive at each school site at 7:30 a.m

For more information visit these websites: Walk Bike to School, Safe Routes Information, or I Walk to School.