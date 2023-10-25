FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Halloween is less than a week away and Sanger West High School is hosting a trunk or treat on Wednesday at their high school.

Organizers say there will be free candy, music, costume contests, and food. The costume contest will begin at 6:30 p.m. for a chance to win a prize.

Categories for the contest include spookiest, funniest, most creative, and best group costumes.

This event is said to be free as it will be at Sanger West High School on Oct. 25 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information contact Sanger West High School on Facebook or Instagram.