FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Fresno County Department of Public Health has released its free flu vaccine clinic schedule for the 2023-2024 flu season.

Organizers say they will be hosting free drive-thru vaccination clinics for ages six and older.

The mass vaccination events are said to help assess the response of the Fresno County Public Health Emergency Preparedness (PHEP) program. The events will test the effectiveness of setting up Points of Dispensing (POD) sites and evaluate how the Fresno County Department of Public Health can dispense Medical Countermeasures (MCMs) such as flu vaccines to Fresno County residents.

Future flu vaccine events are taking place on the following dates:

October 26: Kerman Community Center, 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

November 2: Westside Elementary School in Five Points, 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

November 4: Lao Evangelical Church in Fresno, 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

November 9: Kingsburg Senior Center, 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

Registration can be done at myturn.ca.gov, but officials add that registration is not required and walk-ins are welcome.

For more information about the next available flu vaccination clinic is available visit the Fresno County Department of Public Health clinic schedule here.