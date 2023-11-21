YOSEMITE, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Dine in style this Thanksgiving as the Tenaya at Yosemite presents Jack’s Special Plated Thanksgiving Dinner on Nov. 23.

Organizers say the menu features roasted pumpkin with brie soup, organic mixed greens, and entrees like roasted turkey and duck, including a famous dessert of pumpkin pie. Assorted seafood displays, a New York Strip loin, and many more five-star dining courses will be available.

A feast will be available starting from $89 for adults, $69 for seniors, and $39 for children ages four to 12 years old.

This Thanksgiving buffet will be located at the Tenaya Lodge Grand Ballroom from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

