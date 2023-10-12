FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The City of Fresno announced on Thursday that they continue to accept applications for their Mortgage Assistance Program.

Organizers say the Mortgage Assistance Program is funded by the California Department of Housing and Community Development. This program offers deferred “silent second” loans to assist families with purchasing their first home.

The highlights of this program include:

Borrow up to $100,000

The loan is forgivable in 15 years

No monthly payment or loan fees

No minimum cash contribution is required.

Qualifications from a prospective buyer must:

Have not owned a home in the past three years.

Meet income requirements.

Complete an eight-hour homebuyer education class.

Qualifications from a prospective property must:

Be located in the City of Fresno.

Be the buyer’s principal residence.

Be a single-family residence.

For more information about the program contact the Housing and Community Development Division at (559) 621-8300 or visit their website.