FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – For one day only the Fresno Fair is offering free admission for children 12 and under on Wednesday.

Organizers are calling this free admission date for children, “Sun-Maid Kids Day.”

The Big Fresno Fair box office says admission to the fair for children ages 6 -12 is normally $8 per child. However, for one day only that fee is waived as children 12 and under are free with a paid adult admission.

This deal will run all day long on October 11, as the fair hours this day are 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

For more information about ticket pricing and ticket deals remaining visit the Big Fresno Fair’s website.