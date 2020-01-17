Here is a list of Fresno cleanup events for National Day of Service

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Several organizations are hosting cleanup events across Fresno in celebration of the National Day of Service on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The third Monday in January is recognized across the nation as a National Day of Service.

The day celebrates the life and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and encourages everyone to volunteer to improve their communities, City of Fresno spokesman Mark Standriff. The Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend is an opportunity to take a day on and not a day off.

In keeping with the spirit of this day, here is a list of cleanups scheduled for Monday:

Every Neighborhood Partnership

Sal Mosqueda Community Center – 4670 E. Butler Ave, Fresno, CA 93702 Time: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Description: Painting small building(s), painting softball backstops and general clean-up.

Fresno Community Gardens – 4545 E. Belmont Ave. Fresno, CA 93702

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Description: Transplanting 30+ trees and general clean-up.

Downtown Fresno Partnership

Meet at Santa Clara & L Street. (near the Haron Jaguar Land Rover Dealership)

Time: Check-in at 9:30 a.m. Cleanup from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Description: General clean-up in the area between O St. and Van Ness and between Inyo and Highway 41.

West Shaw Neighborhood Association

Meet at Starbucks – 5211 W. Shaw Ave. Fresno, CA 93722

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Description: General clean-up along Shaw Avenue, between Highway 99 and Golden State Blvd.

