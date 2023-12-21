FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno International Airport is expecting to exceed the passenger traffic that they experienced during the same time in 2022. For a smoother travel experience airport officials are giving tips on what should be done ahead of time.

“Flights at the Fresno Airport are at capacity or near capacity, so the airport is expecting this season to be a busy travel season,” said Vikkie Calderon, who is the airport Media and Public Information Officer.

Airport officials are giving tips to travelers to help navigate the busy travel season.

Officials say to arrive at least two hours early before a domestic flight and three hours early if flying internationally.

They also say it’s important to have enough time to find parking, get through the airline check-in, and security screenings.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says there are certain guidelines to follow if you’re traveling with gifts.

“The TSA recommends if passengers are traveling with gifts to travel with the gifts unwrapped or in a gift bag, in case the gift needs to be further looked at by TSA officers, so they don’t have to unwrap the gift,” Calderon said.

Although most people find airport travel stressful, some enjoy it.

“For me it’s fun, I don’t see how stressful it is, I flew over 17 hours down to Fresno and I’m going to catch another 8 ½ hour flight back to England, I love it,” said Mary.

Officials say plenty of people will be flying, but even more will be hitting the roads.

“If you’re out there on the roadways know there is going to be a lot of traffic all through the weekend with families going to and from their destinations,” said Mike Salas, who is the public information officer for the Fresno California Highway Patrol.

The beginning of the CHP’s maximum enforcement period will start on Friday, Dec. 2, 2023, at 6 p.m. and will continue through Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023.

CHP says that officers will be looking for aggressive drivers who are going too fast, those driving distracted or not wearing a seat belt.

“What’s going to happen is we are going to have all of our available officers out there on patrol flooding the road ways hopefully not with the rain but with patrol cars keeping you safe and your families safe, making it to your destination,” Salas said.

CHP also wants to remind people if they do plan to drink, have a designated driver and not get behind the wheel.