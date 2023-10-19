FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Looking for something to do during the spooky season? The Central Valley is home to a few haunts that will bring your nightmares to life…if you dare!

Depending on where you are located and what kind of attractions you like, these spooky places have it all, from haunted hayrides to sinister cornfields.

Hobb’s Grove

Hobb’s Grove, located in Sanger, has been named one of the “Top Haunted Attractions” this year, according to the Haunted Attraction Association.

The grove is described as “creepy and mysterious yet frighteningly fun”.

Featured attractions include a haunted house and forest, and a haunted hayride.

In addition, the grove features spooky, fun music, food concessions, Hobb Halloween and Christmas photos, a merchandise booth, palm and tarot reading, and warming fire pits, according to the event organizers.

Hobb’s Grove is located at 14265 E. Goodfellow Ave in Sanger. More information can be found on their website.

Raisin Hell Ranch

Raisin Hell Ranch, located in Madera, describes itself as the “most terrifying haunt in the Valley”.

This haunted attraction offers a unique experience with its Bloody Mary’s Beer Garden.

According to their website, it’s the only haunt where you can grab some “liquid courage” before the haunt or after to calm those nerves with a stiff drink after all the screaming. The attraction plays black & white horror movies all spooky season. This area is 21 and over only.

This location features two frightening attractions, both starting at the Raisin Hell Hotel.

Visit their website for more.

Ranch of Horror

Ranch of Horror is celebrating its eighth year in the industry with three thrilling attractions!

These attractions include a 13-acre haunted cornfield, a hayride, and what they call Contagion. Contagion is described as a premium high-speed paintball ride, where you can suit up and shoot zombies.

Ranch of Horror is located in Chowchilla. Ticket info and more can be found here.