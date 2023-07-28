FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police Chief Balderrama is increasing the reward for information after a husband was killed and his wife was wounded in a shooting in Fresno as they left a party on July 16.

The reward for information has been increased to $5,000.

According to the Fresno Police Department, shortly after midnight on Friday officers responded to Thorne Avenue and Geary Street regarding a disturbance with gunshots fired.

Officers say they arrived to find 25-year-old Simon Martinez and his 27-year-old wife suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Simon Martinez later died of his injuries.

Investigators say Martinez and his wife were leaving a party in the 2200 Block of South Thorne Avenue when they were confronted by a man who was armed with a handgun. The man allegedly demanded property from the couple, and Martinez struggled with the armed suspect.

According to investigators a vehicle approached during this altercation, and someone from the vehicle shot both victims.

Martinez was taken to a local hospital where he later died. Martinez’s wife was treated and released for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

No suspect information has been released by the police department. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Fresno Police Department Homicide Detective Chris Franks at 559-621-2427.