FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a Sanger man who has been missing for 15 months.

Deputies are looking for Ronald Nagata, 62. Investigators say he has been missing since Jan. 29, 2021. Nagata, who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease, was last seen at his home between Annadale and Goodfellow avenues in Sanger, according to investigators.

Nagata is described as 5’7″ tall, 200 lbs., with brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a blue sweater, blue jeans and white shoes.

Officials from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office say that teams have been searching approximately 50 square miles and have interviewed people associated with Nagata, but according to a Thursday news release, the investigation has gone cold.

Detectives do not know if there is foul play related to Nagata’s disappearance.

Anyone with information on the location of Nagata can contact Detective Justin Williamson at (559) 600-9218 or the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at (559) 600-3111.